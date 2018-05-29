Fliers are going to get some fringe benefits as new rights have been announced. Air travellers may soon be able to cancel flights ticket with a full refund within 24 hours of books if the flight is four days away. Thus, passengers can claim full refund if airline informs of over 4 hour delay a day in advance. If a late flight causes a passenger to miss a connecting flight, compensation is to be paid in different slabs for the number of hours delay officially reported. Again the passengers are to get free snacks and beverages if flight is struck on tarmac for over 60 minutes. They must be de-boarded if plane has been on tarmac for over 90 minutes with no chance of take off for 30 minutes. Baggage lost, delayed or damaged will be adequately compensated. It is a welcome step. It is a right step in the right direction as the passengers are the kings and hoped to fly high with some fringe benefits to offer.

Anandambal Subbu

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)