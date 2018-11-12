Former legislator Madhavrao Gaikwad died here in Maharashtra on Monday morning due to old age-related illnesses, family sources said, He was 95.

Gaikwad, who was also a freedom fighter, contested the state Assembly elections from the Manmad constituency in 1985 and remained an MLA till 1990.

He was the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council from 1960 to 1962.

He also headed the Manmad Municipal Council here in 1974 and fought for many years for the welfare of farmers.

He is survived by wife and a daughter.