Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday slammed the MCC’s recommendation that single-make balls be used in Test cricket, saying that it would be “unfortunate” if the suggestion, which will take away the challenge of playing in overseas conditions, is considered seriously.

The World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), called the custodian of the game’s laws, has proposed the use of a standard ball in the inaugural World Test Championship, which takes place after the World Cup in May-July.

“Now we are hearing that they (MCC) are taking about standardising the ball, you might as well standardize the pitches, you might as well standardise the bat, you might as well standardise everything. What’s the big deal in playing cricket, (there is this) whole idea of going overseas and winning because you are playing in different conditions,” said Gavaskar at the launch of ‘So Sorry Gully Cricket’ app.

“That (MCC) World Committee is like Cricket Club of India or the National Cricket Club in Kolkata or Madras Cricket Club in Chennai. It is pretty similar to that, the MCC is saying that our committee should be listened to more than the ICC Committee and unfortunately a lot of people take them seriously,” he added.

At the moment, SG ball is used in India, Dukes in England and the West Indies, and Kookaburra in other countries including Australia and South Africa.