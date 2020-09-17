Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to take call on women’s special buses demanded by Women and Child Development Minister, Adv Yashomati Thakur. Two days back she wrote a letter demanding starting special bus service for women as well as additional bus service for officers and employees of government, semi-government and private establishments for commuting due to the limited frequency of the suburban local trains where access is only for those classified as essential service providers. As a result, office goers are facing many problems daily in commuting to and from office. CM Uddhav is yet to receive this letter on his table but following the news around and inputs from officials he promptly agreed to take call on this demand, said CMO official to Afternoon Voice.

The Central Government has provided the facility of passes with QR code for traveling by railways. However, QR code passes are not issued to most officers and employees. So alternatively, they have to travel by public transport bus which is running with limited frequency. Due to the limited frequency of the buses, a large number of commuters, especially women, have to wait for hours in long queues. Even if one gets to enter the bus, many times they have to travel standing.

Advocate Thakur has written a letter to the CM in this regard. In the letter she said that the ongoing lockdown in the entire state has been relaxed. Officers and employees of government, private establishments in all essential services, especially women, are required to be present in the office or their place of duty. Even BEST is in dialogue with CMO to see the viability.

Women have to take care of their house as well as their profession also these days due to the beginning of the unlock everyone is seen rushing to reach their offices or work place in time.

Adv. Thakur in her letter to the CM writes, “Women have to wait for 2-3 hours every day to board the bus and even after getting in the bus, another two three hours are wasted due to traffic jams. Sometimes they have to travel standing if there is no vacant seat in the bus. Especially in the city, it is very difficult to reach by bus. There is also a need to increase the number of buses in view of the crowding in the bus. Therefore, it is necessary to provide special bus service for women as well as additional bus service for officers and employees of government and private establishments.”