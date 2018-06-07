The Haryana government will introduce Sanskrit as an optional subject in various government colleges of the state, an official said.

The Higher Education Department had stopped Sanskrit classes in these colleges because of very low attendance of students, a government spokesperson said.

Now the classes would start even if only 10 students attend it, he said.

The government has also decided to convert Government College for Girls, Mandi Hariya, into a co-education college from this academic session.

It also renamed Government College for Girls, Bilaspur (Yamunanagar) and Government College for Girls, Chamu Kalan (Kurukshetra) as Government College, Bilaspur (Yamunanagar) and Government College, Chamu Kalan (Kurukshetra).