Hima Das

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the semifinal of the women’s 200 m event following her top spot finish in heat two of round one at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Das was extremely fast in the race as she clocked timings of 23.42 seconds to book her ticket to the semifinal.

At the second was Zambia’s Rhoda Njobvu, who clocked 23.85 seconds.

The third position was occupied by Uganda’s Jacent Nyamahunge, who finished the race with timings of 24.07 seconds.

The first three athletes of five in the heat qualified for the semi final

