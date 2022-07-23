Image: Representative Purpose

United Nations: India along with six others has voted against a draft resolution presented by the US that recommended six human rights groups, which have been blocked for years in the United Nations’ NGO Committee, be granted special consultative status at the UN Economic and Social Council.

At the meeting of the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations recommended 203 groups for special consultative status.

However, six other non-governmental organizations, including the foundation that runs Wikipedia, were added to the list in a draft proposed by the United States, which, in turn, led to a call for a recorded vote, according to the UN.

A report on the UN website said that the draft resolution on the list of non-governmental organizations receiving consultative status with the Council, presented by the United States’ delegate, caused a brief stir.

The draft resolution, sponsored by a total of 36 countries, recommended six additional non-governmental organizations to the list proposed by the Committee.

It was adopted with 23 votes in favour of China, India, Kazakhstan, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Russia, and Zimbabwe voting against it and 18 abstentions.

The Council decided to grant special consultative status to Diakonia; Inimoiguste Instituut; National Human Rights Civic Association Belarusian Helsinki Committee; Non Ce Pace Senza Giustizia; Syrian American Medical Society Foundation; and Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.