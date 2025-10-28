INDIA Bloc Unveils Bihar Manifesto: Promises Govt Jobs for Every Family, Free Power, and Old Pension Scheme 2

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, making a slew of populist promises including a government job for one member of every household, restoration of the old pension scheme, and 200 units of free electricity.

Titled ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’ (Tejashwi’s Resolve), the 32-page manifesto was released at a packed press conference in Patna. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, flanked by alliance partners, called it a blueprint for “Bihar’s development and dignity.”

“The manifesto has 25 key points that assure practical solutions for the people,” Yadav said, adding that a new employment guarantee law would be introduced within 20 days if the INDIA bloc forms the government. The alliance also pledged to roll out an employment guarantee scheme across Bihar within 20 months.

The manifesto promises to make all contractual government workers permanent, including ‘Jeevika Didis’, who will receive a monthly salary of ₹30,000. It further outlines plans for IT parks, SEZs, dairy and agro-based industries, an education city, and five new expressways across the state.

Yadav accused the ruling NDA of “failing Bihar” and said people now want a government focused on padhai (education), dawai (healthcare), kamai (employment), and sichai (irrigation). He alleged that the BJP had turned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into a “puppet,” while Home Minister Amit Shah had already dismissed Kumar as the NDA’s CM face.

“The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act has failed completely. If voted to power, the INDIA bloc will lift the ban on toddy (tari),” Yadav declared.

Calling the manifesto a roadmap for Bihar’s resurgence, Yadav said, “It’s a resolution to make Bihar number one.”

All prominent INDIA bloc leaders were present at the release event, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni.

Congress confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will join the INDIA bloc’s campaign trail in Bihar starting Wednesday.