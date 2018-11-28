Judy Sheindlin, a.k.a. Judge Judy, is the world’s highest-paid TV host, according to a new Forbes list.

Shiendlin, the formidable host of the courtroom series ‘Judge Judy’ for more than two decades, raked in USD 147 million pretax last year. The 76-year-old even holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a TV judge.

“Last year she sold the rights to her Judge Judy’s 5,200-episode library, as well as future episodes of the show, to CBS for an estimated USD 100 million. Between that paycheck and the USD 47 million she gets for hosting Judge Judy and producing Hot Bench, Sheindlin took in triple her typical annual paycheck. With that added to her bank account, she also became 48th-richest self-made woman in America, with a net worth of USD 400 million,” noted Forbes.

Ellen DeGeneres, on the other hand, has taken the No. 2 spot on the list of highest-paid talk show hosts with USD 87. 5 million.

In third place is perpetual advice-giver Dr. Phil McGraw with USD 77.5 million, followed by multi-hat-wearing host and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ producer Ryan Seacrest at USD 47 million, and ‘Family Feud’s Steve Harvey with USD 44 million.