1) More merger of banks with SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman has rightly expressed that no more merger of banks in SBI already having 20 per cent of banking-business should be there. Many subsidiaries of SBI and more recently Mahila Bank have already further over-burdened the largest public-sector bank. SBI having completed merger-plan should now merge its nearing-branches to sharply decline number of its branches which is about 22,000. Many branches of merged SBI subsidiary-banks are close to main branches of pre-merger SBI, and can be closed for reducing overheads without hurting customers.

Rather it is time that some accounts of central and state governments and of public-sector-undertakings (PSUs) presently existing at SBI may be shifted to other major public-sector-banks which in future are to be made anchor-banks namely Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda for mega-merger of too many (21) public-sector banks in future. SBI Chief rightly advocated for urgent implementation of mega-merger of 21 public-sector-banks in other five anchor banks.

SBI Chief also spoke of applicability existing uniformly for complete banking-sector including private ones. But such uniformity must also be there in various service-charges and interest-rates which are even not uniform in 21 public-sector banks including SBI. SBI with biggest market-share can play role of big brother by summoning a meeting of Chiefs of all public-sector banks for achieving uniformity in service-charges and interest-rates.

– MADHU AGRAWAL

2) Leopard scare

It was disheartening to note that there is a Leopard scare in Marol area of the city. Residential places like Mulund and Aarey Milk Colony are facing regular visits of the man eating animal disturbing the lives of common man. This is a sad state of affairs as the authorities in charge do not have the correct count at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, near Mulund should be in a position to have the count and make the spotted wild cats to go round that area rather going out for food and maul the residents in the vicinity. This is not the first time that such thing is happening and the authorities in charge of these animals should make them wander inside a iron railing so that it will not harm the public in any way. Now a trap has been laid to catch the wild animal.

– Nikhil Krishnan

3) Five star dream starts

Short and sweet inaugural was witnessed in the FIFA World cup gala opening at Moscow. English singer Robble Williams performed with Russian soprano Aida Garilullina as Brazilian football legend Ronaldo weaved from side during the opening ceremony extravaganza. Actors performed to perfection during the opening ceremony of the Russia 2018 World cup at the Luzhniki Stadium with a capacity crowd watching the proceedings.

The sporting Gala in Russia has unleashed excitement across the world with magical Messi and Ronaldo in the fray. The little magician is a beauty at work. FIFA could bring some thaw to the strained relations across continents. As an Indian, no representation of India in such phenomenal sporting event brings a sense of pain. Hope for some Magical Man from India come soon from India to bring India into world of football sooner or later. This rare occasion can serve as a builder of harmony and peace between hostile nations

The world cup brings the world together. People of the world want to be united. Amidst rising problems among nations by the ruling classes people waits for the world cup eagerly a new bond of brotherhood become lively. Whatever may be the current status of the teams, the spirit of the game is important. I think Russia is well prepared with the need of an updated infra to run the show and with the wherewithal to accommodate both the players and the fans.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup began in Russia in a flurry of excitement. That there is no single, overwhelming favourite to win the trophy has only added to the appeal of what is cracked up as the world’s biggest sporting event. Brazil, the most successful World Cup team of all time, appears revived after a humiliating semi-final loss on home soil four years ago. Germany, the reigning champion and the side that inflicted a 7-1 defeat on Brazil in Belo Horizonte, has looked far from its best in its last few friendly matches. But this is a world-class side with gifted, young players and is supremely organised.

Messi has recently endured much heartbreak on national duty, Argentina finishing runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa America. In the last of those finals, Messi missed a penalty in the shootout, after which he announced his retirement. But the little magician from Rosario was persuaded to return. It is flawed to contend that Messi needs a World Cup win to be considered among the best of all time. Football, after all, is not an individual sport; but there is no denying that such a triumph will immortalise him in the hearts of Argentine fans. Ronaldo, fresh off Champions League glory with Real Madrid, continues to spearhead Portugal’s challenge, displaying a phenomenal level of fitness and skill even at 33.

For host Russia, the tournament is an opportunity to showcase itself to the world at a time when its relations with the West are severely strained. Its sporting reputation needs repairing too after a massive doping scandal. The decision to award the 2018 FIFA World Cup to Russia eight years ago was by no means a popular one. Russians played with confidence on their home soil. Once scored the spirited Russians wasted no time to score again and finally take home 3 points with 5 goals. The Saudi defence left big gaps of which the Russians took advantage. It was a football fiesta with the inaugural extravagaza adding to the fire on the field.

– Anandambal Subbu

4) Silencing journalists is threat to democracy!

Silencing journalists is threat to democracy and the cold blooded murder of veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari comes as a shock. Pen is mightier than the sword and media is the watchdog of society. Government should order a top level inquiry and those responsible for the journalist’s death should be punished. Law and order in J&K is a matter of grave concern die to its proximity to Pakistan & Indian army should be put on high alert in the valley after the high profile killing to stop violence escalating in Kashmir.

Journalists too should refrain from writing controversial sensitive articles that fuel communal violence, more so in a state like Kashmir where security is a concern. Journalist too should be given security whenever there is threat to their lives as is being to politicians!

– S.N.Kabra