1) RSS should believe in the judiciary and wait

It is distressing that while expressing unhappiness over the Supreme Court adjourning the Ayodhya hearing, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that they will not hesitate to launch an agitation for the construction of Mandir as it had been done in 1992. Also, he said that the government has the power to come with an ordinance. It shows that RSS neither believes in judiciary system nor it respects the verdict of the Apex Court. What is surprising is that no action is taken against them for these violent statements. I request the Supreme Court to give some strict instructions to all parties and organisations to abstain putting such statements because these statements spread the hatred and violence in the country.

– Mohd Faheem

2) The weakness of our justice-delivery-system

The biggest weakness of our justice-delivery-system is liberal ex-party stay-orders followed by frequent adjournments in courts which the main and foremost reason for ever-increasing huge pendency of cases in courts resulting in justifying the proverb Justice-Delayed-Is-Justice Denied.

This is despite the fact that several Division Benches of the Supreme Court have including the one comprising of Justices RV Ravindran and JM Panchal in January 2009 observed and rightly too of the bitter reality that at times those having taken ex-party stay-orders seeking frequent adjournments ultimately lose the cases. Even the then Vice President Hamid Ansari once also desired liberal adjournments in courts need to be taken seriously by the judiciary for reforms within. The Supreme Court also in the case Shiv Cotex vs Tirgun Auto observed that it is sad but true, that the litigants seek and the courts grant adjournments at the drop of the hat further adding that adjournments have grown like cancer corroding the entire body of the justice delivery system.

– Madhu Agrawal

3) Unaware about the procedure to Vakalatnama

It refers to the media reports about a famous law-firm confessing to Bar Council of Delhi about its omission to continue with the faulty practice of listing all the lawyers retained with the firm in a court-case in the joint vakalatnama with each of the lawyers having signed the vakalatnama. The Bar Council of Delhi took the matter with the law-firm on a complaint subsequent to the vakalatnama signed by too many lawyers went viral on social media.

Bar Council of Delhi should suspend licences of all the lawyers for some nominal period as a token punishment to all who signed such a vakalatnama because all those having signed the vakalatnama did not have the even elementary knowledge to file vakalatnama. Law-firm should be imposed a heavy fine for the omission already confessed by the head of the law firm. The Bar Council of Delhi should issue a press-note on the issue naming the law-firm and lawyers involved in filing a faulty vakalatnama.

– Subhash Chandra Agrawal

4) Proud of our Supreme Court

It is very clear-sighted decision that the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck a balance between the interests of the firecracker industry and the right to public health, allowing the manufacture and sale of only “green” and reduced-emission or “improved” crackers, while banning those that are loud and toxic to human beings, animals and the environment. I feel proud of our Supreme Court for making a balance between religious sentiments and environmental welfare.

– A Zafar

5) Kohli seems a hallmark of success

It looks that Indian skipper and team captain Virat Kohli has become a hallmark of success. He has secured one more world record to become the first Indian cricketer and the first captain of any country, to hit three consecutive ODI centuries. It was Kohli’s sixth ODI centuries this year, cementing his position as the top ton-getter in 2018. He also has the most runs and the highest average (144) for the year so far. I extend my appreciations to this outstanding batsman whose incredible performances on the ground always made the country feel proud. I expect hopefully that he will cross all the limits of success and will script a new history for India.

– F.T.Mulla

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)