Hundreds of activists of the Shiv Sena’s rival clashed at the party’s office in Dombivili town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, photographs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MP son Dr Srikant Shinde were removed from the party office.

Activists of the Shinde faction had arrived at the office during the day to hang the photographs back on the walls, but supporters of Uddhav Thackeray reached there and a clash erupted, an official said.

The local police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, he said.

In the end, Shinde’s supporters managed to hang the photographs on the wall, it was stated.