The Maharashtra government plans to give 5 horsepower solar agricultural pumps worth Rs 3.5 lakh at a subsidised rate of Rs 20,000 and 3HP pumps costing Rs 1.5 lakh at Rs 15,000 to farmers, state Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Sunday.

Speaking at the Agro Vision 2018 here, he said the state government had set a target of distributing one lakh solar pumps of which 10,000 had already been given out.

He said another 25,000 solar pumps will be provided to farmers in the next three months.

Bawankule also spoke about the “Mukhya Mantri Solar Agriculture Feeder” scheme under which solar power projects would be set up on PPP mode to provide farmers with affordable electricity.

The scheme is being implemented by the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, Mahagenco and Mahavitaran along with private firms.