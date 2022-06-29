Following is the party position in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly – Shiv Sena 55 NCP 53 Congress 44 BJP 106 Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3 Samajwadi Party 2 AIMIM 2 Prahar Janshakti Party 2 MNS 1 CPI (M) 1 PWP 1 Swambhimani Paksha 1 Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1 Jansurajya Shakti Party 1 Krantikari Shetkari Party 1 Independents 13 There is one vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month.

Out of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 38 are in Guwahati along with 10 independents.

Two NCP members – Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal – have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators – Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik – are currently in Jail.