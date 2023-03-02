Maharashtra byelections: Early trends show BJP leading in battle for Chinchwad Assembly seat

According to early trends in the ongoing counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly byelections, the BJP was leading the race for the Chinchwad Assembly seat. The counting of votes for the Maharashtra bye-elections began at 8 am.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP’s Chinchwad candidate Ashwini Laxman Jagtap was leading the NCP’s Vitthal, aka Nana Kate, by 449 votes, while Independent candidate Rahul Kalate was trailing at 1276 votes. The polling was held on February 27.

The heavyweights of the contesting parties, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT’s Aaditya Thackeray, and Congress state chief Nana Patole, have been campaigning extensively and vigorously for their respective party candidates through roadshows, street corner meetings, and public rallies in the poll-bound constituencies.

As per data released by the district information office, the total number of voters in the Kasba Peth constituency is 2,75,428 with 1,38,550 women voters, 1,36,874 male voters, and five transgender voters.

In the Chinchwad Assembly constituency, a total of 56,8954 eligible voters cast their votes across 510 polling booths. Around 1300 police personnel, along with all senior officials of the police department, were deployed for voting day by the Pune police.

The bye-elections were necessitated by the deaths of BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap, from the Chinchwad Assembly constituency, and Mukta Tilak, from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency.