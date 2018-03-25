Make scam-free India

At the present time, from all over the India it is listened about scandals. Yes? At present, our country is facing a lot of disaster, day by day the secrets of a scandal are being disclosed. After exposing of Rs 12,700 crore bank scandal, the department of income tax elicited TDS 3200 crore scam in which 447 commercial companies are involved. Why there is no control over such big scams. If the scams are not controlled, every poor household of the country will be forced to get out of the streets. Now it is every Indian people’s voice of conscience that government must control the scams and should make India free from scams.

Rizwanullah

