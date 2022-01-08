“Marathi Rabri Devi” – Jab at CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Wife sparked controversy

Marathi Rabri Devi trending on Twitter and BJP supporters made derogatory comments on Uddhav Thackeray’s wife and Son Aditya Thackeray. Earlier on Thursday, the social media convenor of Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra Jiten Gajaria was summoned for questioning by Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell for his tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray. Jiten Gajaria was seen present at BKC Cyber Police Station to record his statement after being summoned by police over his tweets.

Reportedly, Gajaria had on January 4, posted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with the caption “Marathi Rabri Devi”. After the uproar, Jiten Gajaria deleted the Twitter post. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jiten Gajaria’s tweet on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and said that the BJP is passing derogatory comments on the daughter-in-law of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray who helped BJP become a big name in politics. She added that Gajaraia is a turncoat who is now passing derogatory comments on Maharashtra women.

Mumbai resident Jiten Gajaria who has nearly 20,000 followers also hosted a Twitter poll on the same subject. His post was shared by many people on Twitter, mostly those who support the BJP ideology.

Gajaria’s lawyer claimed that his client was called in for questioning by the cyber police without revealing the nature of the complaint lodged with the police. There was no FIR in the case. A source hinted that the police may call Gajaria again for questioning. Cyber police officials refused to comment on the development. The arbitrary action has been taken against the BJP leader by Maharashtra police at the behest of the Shiv Sena government led by Uddhav Thackeray.