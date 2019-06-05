Actor Karishma Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming digital parenting show ‘Mentalhood’, a series directed by Karishma Kohli under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The actor shared the news on her Instagram account along with glimpses from the last day of the web series’ shoot.

“AND IT’S A WRAP!!! A mental cake for a mental crew Thank you all for being so amazing… Love MentalMom, Meira Sharma,” she captioned the post.

Karishma can be seen cutting a cake along with the cast and crew of the show.

The ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ actor introduced her character Meira Sharma in a post she shared earlier where she wrote, “Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance…it’s the finding of that balance that’s the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog…where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring….mental mom.”