Representative Image

Three men, arrested by economic offences wing (EOW) of state crime branch for running dubious loan apps in connivance with Chinese and cheating many people in Odisha, were taken on remand by Mumbai Police for interrogation.

Police took Nitin Mallik, arrested on July 15 from Delhi, on 15-day remand. Mallik was director of Good Start Business Services Pvt Ltd, a shell company which operated an illegal loan app, Kredit Gold.

The other accused, Rakshith and Sushanth, who were from Karnataka, were granted a 12-day remand to Mumbai Police. The duo was arrested from Bhubaneswar on June 10 fo r illegally running the loan app Koko.