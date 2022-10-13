Image for representative purpose

Mumbai Airport customs seized 15 kgs of gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore in four cases and foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two different cases on Tuesday and Wednesday and arrested seven people in total, the customs official said. In the first case, officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) developed intelligence inputs and caught one Indian national who arrived by Emirates flight EK 500 from Dubai with 9.895 kg of gold valued at Rs 5.20 crore.

The gold was kept in a specially designed chest belt with nine pockets which was found wrapped around the chest and shoulder. The Indian national revealed that the gold was handed over to him in Dubai by two Sudanese passengers. The Sudanese passenger was also intercepted and caught. All three passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.