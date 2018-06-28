Airlines operating out of the Terminal 1 (T1) of the city airport now provide self-bag drop (SBD) facility to passengers, making it the only terminal with such a fully-automated check-in system, a release said today.

Besides, the airport operator has also extended the check-in facility to a host of five-star hotels in the city, enabling the passengers to collect their boarding passes from the hotel itself.

All the airlines operating out of T1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) are now on SBD facility, making T1 the only terminal in the country to have a fully-automated check-in system, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) said in the release.

MIAL, which runs the Mumbai airport, is the joint venture company between GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India.

According to MIAL, passengers can now use extended check-in facility at some of the hotels here.

This facility is presently introduced at hotels such as Sahara Star, Hyatt Regency, Taj Santacruz, ITC Maratha, Hilton Mumbai International Airport and The Lalit, it said.

This will help passengers save a lot of time and a hassle-free boarding, it added.

The integration of new technology allows the processing of a significant number of passengers to be decentralised from the airport and allows for better use of resources, the release said.

Mumbai airport already offers facilities such as check-in kiosks, generating boarding passes and baggage tags through common use self service (CUSS), self bag drop facility, among others, the release said.