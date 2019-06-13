June 14, 2019, is the last day to apply for the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme-2019 and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed the interested candidates to apply online.

Chief Minister Fellowship Programme is an initiative based on the idea of State CM Fadnavis. The programme is a run to involve the youth in administration.

The main objective of this programme is to utilise the enthusiasm, fresh perspective, and modern technical knowledge of the youth selected for Chief Minister Fellowship Programme and to give them a hands-on experience to work with the government. The programme is planned in a way that it will help the youth to develop leadership qualities and interested candidates will have work experience in the social sector. The objective of giving chance to work with the government, technology-basic facilities-implantation of different activities and projects in the social development sector and involving them in policy making is achieved in the programme, in the tenure of 11 months.

The CM has appealed youth to join the government to create future Maharashtra. Indian citizens, between the age group 21 – 26, passed the graduation with first-class and with one-year full-time work experience are eligible to apply for this fellowship. The tenure of the fellowship is 11 months and a fellow will receive Rs 45,000 per month as honorarium and travel allowance. The fellowship application is an online process; visit the website http://mahades.maharashtra.gov.in to apply online and for more details.