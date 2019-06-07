ajAfter stern criticism in the entire nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored the number two position of the veteran BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his cabinet. He has been inducted in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Now, he is a part of six key panels of the Modi government.

It is remarkable that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs takes all important political decisions on policy. Earlier, Rajnath Singh was made a member of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). PM Modi has inducted Amit Shah in all eight cabinet committees formed on Thursday. This gave indications that Amit Shah is emerging as the undisputed number 2 in Modi 2.0 government. Rajnath Singh had headed the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs in the last government. His absence in the committee this time gave the space for the speculations that Amit Shah will preside over these key committees whenever PM will not be available.

According to the official notification, it was announced that under the Transaction of Business Rules, the government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees. While PM Modi will chair six of these committees, home minister Amit Shah will be a part of all eight and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in six panels. Besides Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Arvind Sawant and Pralhad Joshi are members of the political affairs committee.

The minister, who is number two in the government, is sworn in right after the Prime Minister. Rajnath Singh took oath after PM Modi but he was missing from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Therefore, the number 2 position of Rajnath Singh had become doubtful. But PM Modi has stopped all speculations by inducting him in the six key panels, including the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.