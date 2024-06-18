PM Modi to Release Rs 20,000 Crore Under PM-KISAN Scheme in Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on Tuesday will release the 17th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme, in which more than 9.26 crore farmers will receive the benefits amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore. The Prime Minister will also distribute the certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension workers.

The event is being organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government. After assuming office for the third term, PM Modi authorized the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, which aims to benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crore.

PM-KISAN scheme was launched in 2019, to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments, every four months, is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. Till now over Rs 3.04 lakh crores has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation and with this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crores.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan elaborated on PM Modi’s program in Varanasi. During a press conference, Chouhan said that the 17th installment of PM KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore, will be disbursed to over 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers by the Prime Minister with a single click of a button from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The four-time CM, who was recently sworn in as the Union Agriculture Minister, noted that around 2.5 crore farmers will join the event across the country. Additionally, 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country will also participate in the event to raise awareness among farmers. “This financial assistance will support farmers in meeting their agricultural and other incidental needs. A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all the farmers across the country without any involvement of middlemen. Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Government of India has disbursed over Rs 3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers across the nation,” Chouhan said.

“With this release, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries since the inception of the scheme will cross well over Rs 3.24 lakh crore,” he added. Several Union Ministers will also be visiting 50 KVKs to interact with farmers and raise awareness about the various schemes of the Department. They will also distribute certificates to the trained Krishi Sakhis of the area, he added.

The Krishi Sakhis have already received extensive training in various agricultural practices, making them well-equipped to support and guide fellow farmers effectively. As of date, over 34,000 Krishi Sakhis out of 70,000 have been certified as Para-extension Workers. Later, in the day around 7 pm, Prime Minister Modi will also witness the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. At around 8 pm, he will perform puja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

