Power supply in Mumbai, MMR region, Thane will be restored in next one hour, says Energy Minister Raut

The minister said Mahavitran staffers are working on a war footing basis to address the problem and power supply will be restored in the next one hour.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the power supply in Mumbai and Thane will be restored in the next one hour. The electricity supply was interrupted during maintenance and repair work at circuit one of 400 KV GIS centre, he said.

“Repair and maintenance work was underway at Circuit 1 of 400 KV GIS centre and the entire load was put on Circuit 2. However, sudden technical failure in circuit 2 resulted in power being affected in most of the parts of Mumbai and Thane,” Raut said.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line got tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai.

“Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour,” he tweeted.

