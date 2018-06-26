Priyanka Chopra’s recent Goa vacation with family and friends, including Nick Jonas, has grabbed the eyeballs of many.

Social media is buzzing with pictures of the rumoured couple’s beach holiday.

In one still, PeeCee and Nick can be seen sitting next to each other and having a meal with Parineeti Chopra and others.

The ‘Namaste England’ star also took to Twitter to share a fun video with sissy Priyanka.

“Not a cheesy chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain,” she captioned the clip.

Priyanka and Nick ‘secretly’ landed in India on Thursday night.

The two have been romantically linked ever since they walked the 2017 MET Gala red carpet together.