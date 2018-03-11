It is notable that pothole problem is giving the road users torrid time and there were several methods followed to make the roads in perfect conditions. During the monsoon season these potholes give way due to moisture and there is traffic jam due to resultant accidents at focal points. The state government and the road contractors have tried all the time tested methods to plug the loopholes and find an amicable solution. Even levying penalty on road contractors did not yield result as they continue to extend poor road work despite warnings issued to them in the past. Now BMC has done research and found out its own pothole mix at Worli plant to fix the potholes in a record time. This will definitely reduce the cost of the mix drastically and provide the best solution in repairing the pot holes in record time through the quick fix measures. This is a good initiative taken by BMC and this will definitely give better results in getting better roads in Mumbai. The initiative taken by BMC with German firm is a right step in the right direct direction.

Nickilesh S. Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)