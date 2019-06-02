‘Sachet — For Our Nature’ is a film based on creating awareness about the environment and the short film starring popular television face child artist Harshita Ojha talks about global warming, air pollution, the importance of saving water, air, and trees in a unique way. For knowing more about the film, our Editor-in-Chief Vaidehi had a conversation with the producer of the short film Sanjay Ojha. The proud father seemed very excited about his daughter’s digital and singing debut in the film and much more confident about the intention of the film in spreading a message on Environmental Awareness. Here are the excerpts:

What is the movie Sachet all about?

‘Sachet – For Our Nature’ is a short film based on Environmental Awareness. It’s based on a short play “Fark Padta Hai” and it’s an experimental short film where children are playing adult characters. Harshita Ojha is playing a Teacher. All child actors are giving a message about Environmental Awareness and a social message such as we should save water, we should clean our city like our home, we should not smoke in front of the kids, and we must act to stop air pollution and noise pollution.

How the children who made their debut in this YouTube movie are selected?

All the children are a part of the Stage Act – Platform of Creative Arts. They learn techniques of Acting here. After 12 practical Workshops, they improve their acting skills and now they are part of this YouTube short film.

Did they participate in any training sessions by taking admission by paying fees?

They did 12 practical Workshops of Acting Techniques at Stage Act – A Platform of Creative Arts.

Whose brainchild is this movie?

This film is the brainchild of our Director/Writer Sandeep Bidlan; he is one who decided to make this movie. He selected a Play Script of ‘Fark Padta Hai’ written by Keyur Seta. The Director converted this script in a short film and made a decision that kids will play each character.

What is the motive behind making ‘Sachet — For Our Nature’ and how you see the response?

This film is giving a message of environmental awareness. This message should be spread all over the world and people should be careful towards Nature.

What are the challenges while making this film with new faces and young children?

Definitely, it was a big challenge for us. All the faces are new apart from Harshita Ojha. However, at the shoot, everyone did a very good job. When you watch the movie, you will not be able to make out that they are acting for the first time and thanks to Harshita Ojha who supported all the kids and made them comfortable to perform. Director Sandeep Bidlan did hard work on all kids.

Tell us something about Harshita’s debut entry as a singer.

We all know that Harshita Ojha is a very good actor and she is very well known because of her show ‘Veera’. Now she is doing a role in this short film (Guest appearance) and sang a song too. She is a very good singer as well as an actor.

Will she be coming up with own albums?

Surely she will come up with her own album, but not now. Right now she is in her learning process. In the future, when she will be completely prepared, she will definitely do it.

When can we see you producing mainstream cinema and Harshita as the main lead?

Not now but we will plan in future for mainstream cinema also. Right now we are focusing on only good short films.

What would be your message to our readers?

I would like to appeal to every one to save our nature and to subscribe to our YouTube channel StageAct.