The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the central government for its “deficiency” in taking effective steps to ensure speedy trial in criminal cases.

The top court lambasted the Centre for “not performing its job” and said it was strange how it criticises judiciary for the delay in justice.

“You (Centre) don’t perform your job but always criticise judiciary for the delay in justice. It is very strange,” Justice Madan B Lokur told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi.

Furthermore, Justice Lokur told the Centre that its people should stop criticising the judicial system when they themselves are not doing their job.