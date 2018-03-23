SC sets new date for proceedings in Ayodhya case

The Supreme Court, on Friday, fixed a new date for further hearings in the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, with proceedings set to continue on April 6.

The apex court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that mandated a three-way division of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The top court earlier dismissed all 32 intervention petitions, including applications of Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Teesta Setalvad, in the case.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had also directed the registry not to entertain any intervention application in the Ayodhya case.

The top court also rejected the intervention plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in the dispute, a century-old point of the tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was on December 6, 1992, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque