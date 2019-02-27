Music sensation Shakira has been summoned to appear in Barcelona court on June 12 in an ongoing tax fraud case in Spain, according to Catalonia’s High Court of Justice.

The Colombian singer is charged with failing to pay taxes in Spain valued at just over 14.5 million Euros for the period from 2012 to 2014, according to court documents.

Shakira, who has been cited in the documents under her full name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is married to Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, and the two reportedly live with their children in the Barcelona suburb of Esplugues de Llobregat, the location of her anticipated June court appearance.

However, according to reports from December when the case was first made public, she claimed to have lived the majority of her time outside of Spain during the 2012-2014 period.

According to local reports, the prosecutors claim that during this period she spent the minimum number of days per year in Spain to determine fiscal residency. As such would be required to pay taxes in Spain on income earned anywhere in the world.