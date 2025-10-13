Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede, Ex-Judge Ajay Rastogi to Oversee Inquiry

SC slams Madras High Court for overreach, appoints former justice Ajay Rastogi to monitor CBI investigation into Karur tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives and appointed former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to oversee the investigation.

A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria criticised Madras High Court judge Justice N. Senthilkumar for entertaining petitions related to the September 27 stampede at actor Vijay’s rally and ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

“There was no occasion for the single judge of the main seat to entertain the petitions without the chief justice’s orders when similar matters were already pending before the Madurai bench,” the Supreme Court observed.

The bench also noted that Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and its members were not made parties to the case, yet adverse observations were passed against them without an opportunity to present their side.

“The judgment is completely silent about how the single judge reached such conclusions or what materials were examined. The order merely refers to submissions made by the additional advocate general,” the bench remarked.

The order comes after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on October 10 on a plea filed by TVK and others seeking an independent probe under the court’s supervision. The petitioners argued that a fair investigation could not be expected from the Tamil Nadu Police alone and alleged a possible pre-planned conspiracy behind the tragic incident.

The plea also objected to the Madras High Court’s sharp criticism of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, which had accused them of abandoning the site after the tragedy without expressing remorse.

According to Tamil Nadu Police, around 27,000 people attended Vijay’s rally in Karur — nearly triple the expected turnout — and a seven-hour delay in the actor’s arrival contributed to the chaos that led to the stampede.