Susanne Bier has said her latest directorial “Bird Box” and smash-hit horror thriller “A Quiet Place” are two “very different” films.

The first trailer of the Netflix-backed project, starring Oscar winner Sandra Bullock in the lead, was recently unveiled and after watching it, many people noticed a similarity in the plots of both the films.

“A Quiet Place”, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, featured monsters with acute sense of hearing while in Bier’s “Bird Box”, the protagonists are fleeing from creatures who should not be seen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bier said the films are being compared because they both feature women as the protagonists.

“I think ‘A Quiet Place’ is a very good film, but I think they are very different. They’ll inevitably get compared, but I have to admit, I don’t see a lot of similarity. It’s almost a slight because they are two thrillers with two female leads, they’re compared,” she said.

“I guess I kind of go, ‘Hey, would you say the same thing if it were two guys?’ And I don’t think anybody would,” she added.

The film, based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name, also features Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, BD Wong, Jacki Weaver, Tom Hollander and Sarah Paulson.