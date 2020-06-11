Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that lockdown could be braced again in the state if the residents failed to honour the current level of limitations. His government has been insisting with the centre for the recommencement of local train services to facilitate the commute of personnel involved in the delivery of essential and emergency work.

Uddhav Thackeray gave a statement stating that, “We have been asking for the resumption of the local rail services from the Centre. The hospital staff and other workforce engaged in crucial and alternative services are finding it difficult to commute from far off areas to Mumbai. Some of them are not even able to report to the duty. The resumption of the locals is very important for the ease of this workforce.”

Thackeray said that though relaxations were important for the revival of the economy, the government may be compelled to withdraw them if the norms are not followed.

The CM said he had first raised the issue of the resumption of suburban rail services with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference about a month ago. Thackeray also served a warning to people in the state to follow the restrictions put in place to check the rise of coronavirus disease failing which the state may be forced to clamp a hard lockdown to contain the virus which has already infected 90,787 people in the state, which is the highest among all Indian states.

Chief Minister Thackeray also held that, “The lockdown has been extended till June 30 with the relaxations moved out recently. People of Maharashtra have been cooperating well with the state government, but any type of violation of restrictions will force us to impose the lockdown again,” We were however shocked with the crowding witnessed at some places after the first phase of relaxations under Mission Begin Again came into effect.”

Earlier according to data released by Maharashtra Police, a total of 124,369 cases have been registered in the state under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code since March 22 for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. Of these, about 846 accused were arrested in cases of assault on policemen.