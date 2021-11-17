Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Ukrainian president says ties to Turkey making army stronger after speaking to Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and said bilateral ties had made their armies stronger.

Ukraine has bought and deployed Turkish drones in the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbas region, angering Russia. Russia’s subsequent troop movements on Ukraine’s borders have sparked concern in the West.

Zelenskiy in a tweet said the partnership with Turkey was deepening. “It’s already strengthening the armed forces of our countries. The expected FTA will also contribute to economic growth.”

