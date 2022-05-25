Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Wednesday flagged off ‘Clinic on Wheels’ ambulance for Borderless World Foundation (BWF) donated by SBI Foundation.

BWF team has been working at ground level in the health care sector for many years now, with today’s flagging-off ceremony two more such ambulances are now added to their service.

The State bank of India’s top management reaches the top from the grassroots. With the same bottom-up approach, through this Clinic on Wheels Sanjeevani project, SBI is again focussing on the grassroots of the community, especially in rural and remote India.

Borderless World Foundation working to tackle the challenges at LoC and the interior of deep valleys of Kashmir but also remove the mental borders among the people which is a hindrance to humanity. They are nurturing the wounded minds who lost their dear ones in extremist activities, especially a girl child who by creating a national feeling and belonging to our nation goes back to the same community as a peace agent. We make sure that her next generation would be on the right path.

To date, Adhik Kadam nurtured more than 700 angels who are establishing peace in the valley. Some are also taking a higher education and serving as doctors, paramedics, lawyers and even sarpanch.

While Adhik Kadam was working in the valley, he realised that health care in the LoC area needs deep interventions. He created the concept of J&K lifeline which till today they have given 21 ambulances to the army and the BSF. The prime purpose is to improve health care and access to it but more than that it is a tool to develop the Army and community bonds which were badly affected.

Due to the SBI foundation initiative, they could pledge to transform the health care delivery at the remotest of remote places in Kargil and Gurez. Healthcare is an important indicator of development… feeling of being cared for and belongingness would transform the region in these 5 years. Indeed, this is an apt and well-thought activity for the sustainable and long-term development of our rural India real India. Such projects are needed in the LoC area for deeper and deeper impact and reach masses.

Through this program, Borderless World Foundation has developed a comprehensive Primary Healthcare delivery model. They have also integrated specialised camps such as eye care including diabetic retinopathy, cancer detection, paediatric diabetes woman health and hygiene, oral health and many more.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said, “I appreciate the efforts of humanity made by the Borderless World Foundation and it’s team, health is wealth. Due to lack of medical facilities there are many casualties and by addressing this core issue they are doing great service to the nation. I also appreciate SBI for their valuable contribution towards such a cause. It’s my pleasure that I am flagging off these clinics on wheels.”

The trustee of BWF Advocate Narsing Lagad said, “We assure that with this event we are making ourselves more responsible and accountable in delivering the results of our sadhana at the last mile. We assure the leadership and dignitaries for the same in these 5 years as we shall work for sustainable impact through this project.”

Dr Virendra Shah said, “We are ready for scaling up this initiative with our technical and ground teams across the LoC and extreme and affected areas across the country.”

Dr Manisha thanked Minister Dr Bhagvat Karad for encouragement and the constant guidance in their initiatives.