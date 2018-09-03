The US continues to press Pakistan to “indiscriminately target” all terrorist groups, including the Haqqani Network, the Pentagon said on Sunday, claiming that recent reports distorted details of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF).

The remark comes amid news reports that the US has suspended $300 million in military aid to Pakistan as Islamabad was not doing enough to tackle militant groups.

The department is awaiting congressional determination on whether this reprogramming request will be approved or denied.

Fresh news reports about suspension of the CSF is expected to further strain US-Pak relationship, which comes ahead of the Islamabad visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The top American diplomat is expected to raise issues related to counter terrorism during his meetings with the top Pakistani leaders.

Pakistan has dismissed all such reports about suspension in US aid, arguing that the United States owed the money to it for expenses incurred on fighting terrorism.