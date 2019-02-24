Oscar-nominated filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is set to direct crime drama titled “Pop 1280”, based on 1964 Jim Thompson crime novel of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows a corrupt sheriff in a small town that has to manipulate his way into winning another election in order to maintain the careful balance of criminality.

Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney of Element Pictures, Lanthimos, Ryan Friedkin of Imperative Entertainment and John Alan Simon of Discovery Productions will back the project.

Lanthimos’ latest “The Favourite”, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is vying for 10 Oscars, including best director and best picture.