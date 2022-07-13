In a quarrel with some locals 23-year-old man was been killed by a group of locals in northeast Delhi at new Usmanpur. The incident took place on Monday after which the unconscious man was brought to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police while investigating on this matter on Wednesday stated to PTI “ A man was killed by a group of locals in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area following the heated argument”.

The 23-year-old man has been identified as Ashu and the police have also stated when they reported that the man had injuries on his head and legs, and was also found unconscious at the gate of a temple in Brahanpuri around 4 pm on Monday. The police took the man to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

As per the report quoted to PTI A Senior Police officer has stated “A case has been registered under sections of Indian Penal Code 302 (murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Common intention)”.

In a report police officer also mentioned to PTI “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that on June 9, Ashu had a quarrel with some locals during which he allegedly injured one of them with a sharp object. A case was registered at the New Usmanpur police station in this matter

A group of locals attacked Ashu the deceased again on the same day when he was unconscious and they fled from that area but these details were captured in the CCTV footage where the accused had been identified and police are about to nab them.