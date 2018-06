The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) today launched indefinite hunger strike here demanding regularisation of their service.

The ANATG has been staging sit-in-protest since June 18 outside the Directorate of School Education here demanding service regularization of 1166 adhoc teachers appointed till December 2012 in the state.

ANATG spokesperson Bendang Ozukum said the indefinite hunger strike was lauched today as the talks with Education department officials were “inconclusive”.