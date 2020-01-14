After killing woman with hammer in Bhandup, man commits suicide

A real estate agent allegedly killed a 37-year-old woman inside a high-rise in Bhandup and later jumped off the building from his own apartment on Monday.

According to the Bhandup police, the incident took place around 11.30 on Monday morning at the victim’s building where the accused killed the woman with a hammer. The accused was identified as Kishore Sawant whereas the deceased was identified as Yasmita Salunkhe.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the deceased’s apartment where the duo had an argument following which Sawant hit Salunkhe’s head with a hammer. Police also said that the security guard of the building tried to catch Sawant; however, he pushed him and fled from the spot.

After that, Salunkhe was rushed to a Mulund hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case of murder against Sawant.

Salunkhe was a school teacher and a resident of Vakratund Palace building in Bhandup. Police said the accused and the deceased were known to each other. The police are investigating the motive behind the murder,reports awaited.