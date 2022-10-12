Representative Image

For every five-minute waiting, commuters will have to pay Rs 8 for autos and Rs 9 for taxis as extra fare in addition to the km fare. The minimum auto fare was increased from Rs 21 to Rs 23, and minimum for taxi from Rs 25 to Rs 28, from October 1. The fare for every subsequent km for autos is Rs 15.33 and for taxis Rs 18.66.

Your minimum share fare for autorickshaw will go up by a rupee-from Rs 9 to Rs 10-according to the revised tariff. Similarly, the minimum taxi share fare will go up from Rs 8 to Rs 9.