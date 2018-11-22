The Union Cabinet has approved the Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018 for regulation and standardisation of education and services provided by professionals in the healthcare sector.

The bill provides for setting up of an Allied and Healthcare Council of India and corresponding State Allied and Healthcare Councils, which will play the role of a standard-setter and facilitator for such professions, an official statement stated.

As per the bill, there will be 15 major professional categories including 53 professions in allied and healthcare streams. Offences and penalties clauses have been included in the bill to check the mal­practices, the statement said.

The bill provides for structure, constitution, composition and functions of the Central Council and State Councils like framing policies and standards, regulation of professional conduct, creation and maintenance of live registers, provisions for common entry and exit examinations among others.

The Central Council will comprise 47 members, of which 14 members shall be ex-officio representing diverse and related roles and functions and remaining 33 shall be non-ex-officio members who mainly represent the 15 professional categories, the statement said.

The State Councils are also envisioned to mirror the Central Council, comprising 7 ex-officio and 21 non-ex official members, and Chairperson to be elected from amongst the non-ex official members.

Professional Advisory Bodies under Central and State Councils will examine issues independently and provide recommendations relating to specific recognised categories.

The bill will also have an overriding effect on any other existing law for any of the covered professions. The State Council will undertake recognition of allied and healthcare institutions.

The bill also empowers the Central and State Governments to make rules. An Interim Council will be constituted within 6 months of the passing of the Act holding charge for a period of two years until the establishment of the Central Council, the statement said.