Passport,Malavani, BJP | Image : Representative/ANI

The crime branch has questioned the conduct of the police officer who raised a red flag over Reshma Khan, wife of Hyder Azam, the vice-president of BJP’s maulana Azad Minority Vikas Maha Mandal, obtaining a passport on a forged birth certificate.

The crime branch on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet against Reshma, but raised questions as to why then assistant commissioner of police with the special branch, Deepak Kurulkar, did not himself register the case and instead wrote to senior police inspector of Malvani police station Deepak Patangre to probe the case.