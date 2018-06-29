Further to what we discussed the other day, the country is getting slimmed under the fat load of corruption, which is inevitable with us, among us and encouraged by us. Money of Indians in #SwissBanks rises 50 per cent to over Rs 7,000 crore. A surge in Indian money held with Swiss comes as a surprise given the continuing clampdown on suspected black money stashed abroad. Businessman Baba Ramdev is now silent and chest-beating PM has turned blind. The government changed but India is still in the debris of old graves. The BMC served notices to many buildings that were on the verge of collapse. Rahul and Modi were involved in a verbal war. Things happen and happen at a great speed. What do we catch up with?

Ten BSF Jawans travelling on a special train from Bengal to Jammu went missing. Their commander has filed a police complaint in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar railway station, saying the jawans have gone on “absent without leave”. Was it a compulsion or the reality of BSF that they were under some pressure? The other news which was making headlines was about the PM spending money on world tours. Manmohan Singh spent 699 crores in 10 years while Atal Bihari Vajpayee spent 144 crores in five years on foreign visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantris spent Rs 567 crores on foreign trips in one year that is 2015-16. We called Manmohan Singh a puppet, but Modi government is nothing less than a PR company; whether it’s Modi’s Mom or Army, everybody will be exploited to maximum output for his benefit. National interest is the last thing on this government’s mind. India as a whole and its citizens as stakeholders have been reduced to a puppet show.

We were crying all these while on social security, but no one could really elaborate the scheme. In the #SocialSecurityInIndia scheme, our PM is claiming to have covered almost 50 per cent of our population? I am surprised to see people dying of malnutrition abject poverty, rapes, crimes on one hand. On the other hand, the majority would not even know about such incidents. Many who know would not be interested in it. It’s easy to name a new scheme and say it covers everyone in India. Citizens, barring paid trolls – do not attach any seriousness to whatever PM says. The ones that need help don’t have social media connections, Pan Cards and Aadhaar Cards. Probably that’s the 50 per cent of Indians to whom the scheme does not carry to.

Shujaat Bukhari’s killers were identified by the Jammu and Kashmir police, soon after BJP pulled the support. Bukhari helped political parties to change their equations and also to trap Pakistan. Terror attacks still continue, the Army men are getting killed, civilians are attacked and raped. The country is at silent unrest. Media is compromised and India is living in hopes of achhe din. The world surely has enough news to fill up a tabloid but, how about follow-ups?

Mass media does not follow up neither does the general public. What you see becomes voice of the nation. For example, someone stood up and raised voice against corruption and there we realised about corruption! It was there already! One of the highest black money accounts in the Swiss bank is supposedly that of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, who said India was sober at that time and who can say India is teetotal now? The Constitution of India was laid on the foundation of corruption itself. What you do when you retrospect? In fact, things are not better now. Because, as generations passed, the cunningness increased and people became more alert but voiceless. Things that were happening with trust earlier, are now hidden in general. Again, it is all about mass media and news. Delhi murder case and Kathua rape case, Modi’s foreign visit, and Rahul Gandhi’s vacations. Taimur Ali Khan’s date with other celebrity kids, Sonam ki shaadi and Kanhaiya ki aazadi who notices what? What to prioritise and what to not? The rape cases were coming up in full-swing, later someone asks if there is a need for Sharia law? It’s more like closing your eyes and considering that world is black. Let us revive what happened a few days ago and figure out if our memories are sharp enough?

Modi, as we all know, is one man army of BJP, pretending to fight the odds, within his own family and also with the ones outside. He made it clear that dynastic politics should not be encouraged. How can we forget the glorious past of the Indian history where Maurya Empire faced brutalities? Dynasty does not talk about equality among all. Surely there is a ‘silent’ chaos in Congress too. Everyone is human. The ladder on the top is merged with a floor of a family whose reign has sealed the outsiders. Modi has acknowledged this ‘issue’ very boldly and upfront! On the other side, social media went wild when Rahul made a statement like “India is not an elephant but, a beehive”, then he comes up with a statement like ‘Aaloo daal ke sona’ and one picture appears with PM Modi’s workout stunt. One starts another stretch. Social media never let anything settle. On the top of it, the mainstream media played its comic role by screaming out louder than the set decimals.

Gujarat was perhaps the ‘only’ state where women were more secure and crime rates were very low. But, in the recent past, the scenario of this state too has changed. The leader is busy across the globe yet, his pride remains in the state. Coming back to the unfortunate but required incident of building collapse at Thane, it is a great reminder for all that. If proper follow up would have published many buildings could have been saved after that incidence. Thane police said, “Rs 5 lakh were recovered from a suspended police officer”. Finally, the ACB has probed several matters. The Anti-Corruption Bureau is still claiming to be active, yet that department exists. Perhaps, AAP and Anna team should speak about giving more liberty to this department and give them powers to probe and bring people to justice! It is more like having a polio vaccine as prevention rather than waiting for the disease to erupt. An assistant municipal commissioner and NCP corporator were arrested along with the developers of that ‘illegal’ construction. The focus has changed! What about the people who were affected? Who will deliver justice to them? Still no news about any minister coming forward and at least saying that affected people shall be compensated. The News made headlines and buried in the debris. Such incidents are usually ignored by both, political parties and even insurance companies. Both of them are similar, they assure you safety and they promise their presence when you will need them but, at the time of distress, they both turn their backs! Everyone is talking about justice, whether it is the family of the raped victim or the accused one who had his hand broken.

So many things to know and so many ways to think, Sanju yet a long-forgotten story appeared as a movie. Follow up or forget it all, finally, it jots to one thing, what matters to you? Whose one-word answer is: everything!

