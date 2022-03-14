Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray led Aghadi government in Maharashtra is under tremendous pressure due to ongoing revelations and leaks by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the Aghadi government but the reins are in someone else’s hand, perhaps which is the reason he has become vulnerable.

Uddhav is silent but, others are making random statements. Most of the leaders not performing their duties but, the blame is on Uddhav because he leads the alliance. BJP and its leader are in no mood to settle unless they demolish the ruling government. Many NCP leaders are languishing in jail, Shiv Sena leaders are under ED and Income tax scanner.

Devendra Fadnavis always commanded from the front and Uddhav is just an imitation. When BJP-Sena was in alliance, Sena used to shout and thump every time but, now others are shouting and thumping and Sena is a mute spectator. Time changes and with time the political equations change. Politics is definitely not for Uddhav and everyone in Maharashtra knew it.

Shiv Sena was focused on Maharashtrian Pride and Hindutva, now they lost both of these of late because Uddhav Thackeray is making a move towards secular groups by criticizing BJP, and praising the Congress, being a part of MVA. Till his death, Balasaheb Thackeray was the tallest leader of Maharashtra whom everyone respected. After his death, Uddhav is nowhere near his stature. This also contributed to losing faith in Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is the epitome of nepotism, rampant corruption, and less administration. Maharashtra government has utterly failed to deliver, the government has no agenda at all, except to collect money from illicit sources and fill in the pockets of MLAs and MLCs. Even the novice roadside leaders indulged in extortion racquets.

Devendra Fadnavis keeps no stone unturned to hit out Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Surprisingly this alliance has proven to be the most corrupt in the history of Maharashtra with Vasooli being its “only agenda”. The Income Tax Department’s raids have revealed that there was rampant corruption in Maharashtra. In the meantime, ever since the two parties split after the 2019 assembly polls, BJP’s veteran leader Kirit Somaiya has made stronger attacks, questioning allegedly illegal landholdings and constructed properties of a host of Shiv Sena leaders — from Ravindra Waikar to Anil Parab, CM Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar and the CM himself. Over the past two years, the Enforcement Directorate has taken action directly or indirectly against at least half a dozen leaders belonging to MVA parties. In several of these cases, Somaiya had publicly made allegations of graft against the leaders.

Before the alliance, Shiv Sena has been independent and gave its views boldly. Now all its criticisms are based on how they are received by Sonia and the team. He never does anything to hurt Congress. Before the alliance, Shiv Sena wanted the development of Maharashtra. Now Shiv Sena is developing the Thackeray family, Pawar family and their leader’s family. Uddhav was very sincere earlier in his approach towards Hinduism.

Now he is very sincere in secular traditions. In such a situation, the Shiv Sena will suffer the most damage if it does not form the government. Therefore, it is very important for Shiv Sena to form a government so that it will get a chance to improve its image in 2024. Political experts say that the coalition govt. proposed by Sena-INC-NCP won’t last long because of having too many corrupt leaders. In the meantime, Devendra is Successfully demolishing the ruling alliance by exposing their illicit scams.