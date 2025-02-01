Ghaziabad in Flames: 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Truck, Shops Reduced to Ashes 2

A terrifying explosion rocked Ghaziabad early Saturday morning as over 60 LPG cylinders loaded in a truck detonated in a fiery chain reaction, engulfing the area in flames. The fire, which started around 4 AM, is suspected to have been caused by cylinder friction, officials said.

The intensity of the blasts turned at least four furniture shops to ashes, while several parked vehicles were also destroyed. As the fire raged, panic spread among residents, with many scrambling for safety. The truck driver, upon noticing the fire, parked near a petrol pump, further escalating fears of a catastrophic disaster. Fortunately, the staff at the pump managed to evacuate just in time, and a few cylinders that landed inside the premises miraculously did not explode.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that over eight fire tenders battled the inferno for more than 90 minutes before bringing it under control. While no casualties were reported, the massive explosions left widespread destruction and panic in their wake, serving as a grim reminder of the dangers of unsafe transportation of hazardous materials.