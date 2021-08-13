I am silently taking all the venom that people are spewing at me: Anna Hazare

Social Activist and Reformer Anna Hazare said, “I had no political ambitions, I never lived for myself. This is the reason I don’t fear losing anything. My honest human services are my assets and that is the reason I am loved by most people. When you do good for society, some people randomly hurl attacks and talk filth. I have learned to swallow humiliation. I believe in my duties towards society and I deliver them without any expectations.”

Hazare a simplistic man who is committed to the cause, decided to stick to his idealistic belief of not be involved in any political activity but social movements across the country and saw it as the best solution to fight corruption. He still believes the youth of the country should come forward for the change. He calls himself a people’s man — a man who has no relatives, no property and no bank balance. He lives in a simple room attached to the Yadavbaba temple in Ralegan-Siddhi village. He wears only white khadi.

He is 84 and yet active, he has a foolproof craft for youth to develop this nation. His agitation disturbs detractors and politicians. They unwillingly accept he is the only person who has the power to mobilize common people across the country and shake up a government. His small delicate body has taken several blows from the countless agitations, tours and hunger strikes he has undertaken since he came into public life in 1975.

When Afternoon Voice, spoke to him he said, “I am always happy; not scared of anything. I aim to work for rural development, rainwater harvesting, plantations and green lands. People have died due to a lack of oxygen across the nation, Mother Nature has all the capacity to protect mankind but for that, we need to be more responsible while damaging nature in the name of development. He is inspired by Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave, he quotes them in all his public speaking. Ralegan-Siddhi was in the grip of drought, poverty, crimes and alcoholism. He used his savings for the developmental work of the village.”

He motivated villagers into voluntary labour. Canals and bunds were built to hold rainwater which solved the water scarcity problem and also increased irrigation possibilities in the village.

His achievements have won him many awards like the Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra Award, the Krishi Bhushan award, the Padma Shree, Padma Bhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay award. Care International of the USA, Transparency International, Seoul (South Korea) also felicitated him.

When asked why is he mute on BJP, he said, “I am not mute; I don’t favour any political party. Who so ever has done wrong to the country and its people I have voiced my opinion and I shall do so?”