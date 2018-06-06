At least four militants including a local commander of the Taliban have been killed in the US airstrike in Afghanistan’s central Maidan Wardak province.

The airstrikes were carried out in the vicinities of Badam and Alsang areas of Nerkh district, reported Khaama Press, quoting the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan Military.

Two militants have reportedly been wounded.

The identity of the deceased local commander has not been revealed.

This comes in tandem with various ongoing counter-terrorism operations in certain provinces as the militant and terrorist groups are attempting to expand their insurgency activities.

The US military based in Afghanistan also conduct regular airstrikes against the IS, Taliban, and other militant and terrorist groups.

The airstrikes are conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles in the province to clamp down the militants, according to the reports.