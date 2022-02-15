Today, most of the politicians, from local, central to other states were eagerly watching Sanjay Raut’s press conference to know those three and half names. Media was on telecast hours before the conference, there were minute to minute updates from his office to Shiv Sena Bhavan. Raut arrived calmly and composed to the much-hyped press conference, he began his press conference with the slogan Jay Maharashtra; there was huge media presence in Sena Bhavan, everyone was eagerly waiting for those three and half BJP leader’s names to be declared. Raut levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party but he did not mention those three names that he claimed earlier. He affirmed that the agencies are being wrongfully used by the BJP government to topple the Shiv Sena lead MVA Government in Maharashtra. He also stated that not only Maharashtra but West Bengal has also not been spared by the Central government where the Governor is trying to harass the state government.

He told reporters that the BJP was misusing central investigating agencies to bring down the MVA government in Maharashtra; MP Sanjay Raut recalled how BJP State president Chandrakant Patil recently said that the MVA government would topple by March 10. Pointing out that, apparently, some BJP leaders have gone to Delhi now, Sanjay Raut said. Let them go wherever they want and do what they want. But I can state with certainty Shiv Sena will not bow down to BJP. Thackeray Sarkar will continue in Maharashtra. In 2024, BJPs government will be replaced at centre.

Warning the saffron party of consequences, the MP Sanjay Raut said: “The BJP should know that it has taken a fight with Shiv Sena. It will not go unanswered. We are not scared of BJPs threats or pressure tactics. We are not scared of BJPs threats or pressure tactics. The day ED initiated raids against some of my close friends and relatives, I personally called union Home Minister Amit Shah. I told him that it was unfair to drag people close to me in this fight between Shiv Sena and BJP. I told the HM; you can torture me. But why are agencies harassing people close to me. What is happening is not proper.”

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Sena MP Sanjay Raut further said: “You are threatening me with cases. I dare you put me in prison. I am willing to go to jail. But rest assured, I will ensure all of the BJP will also land up in the prison.” He further said: “Let me now give you some details about BJPs corruption. Will ED investigate the IT scam which took place during the BJP government? It was worth Rs 25,000 crore.” Mentioning that there was another instance of one individual based in Haryana who overnight became rich worth Rs 7,000 crore, the MP alleged that the said individual was seen walking in and out of then CM’s bungalow in Mumbai.

Raut told reporters, (maintaining the leader’s name anonymous) a few days ago; BJP leaders met him and offered to topple the MVA government. They also warned him of the consequences if he refused to do so. Very next day there were a series of raids on Sharad Pawar and his families’ premises. Central Investigation Agencies started harassing Raut’s family and friends. Central agencies were misused with the aim of toppling Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. Raut said if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in Mumbai are linked to national security, then it is necessary for the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the probe agency. Raut, however, wondered whether the central probe agency would also look into the biggest bank fraud in Gujarat.

Moreover, Sanjay Raut claimed that the Thackeray family is being accused of building 19 bungalows in Alibaug. However, the Shiv Sena MP refuted these claims and said that he will take journalists to these bungalows, and if they are not found then the “BJP should be shown its place”. Moreover, Raut has also stated that some BJP leaders have claimed that the MVA government will collapse on March 10. Raut said Maharashtra government will firmly stay. I gave a call to Amit Shah and asked him if there was some enmity against him. He told Amt Shah if there is a problem with him, arrest him but not to trouble his friends & family members. Raut also said that a plot has been hatched to defame Maharashtra, West Bengal and Jharkhand and thereby overthrow the govts by using ED and other agencies. Warning the saffron party of consequences, the MP Sanjay Raut said: “The BJP should know that it has taken a fight with Shiv Sena. It will not go unanswered. We are not scared of BJPs threats or pressure tactics. We are not scared of BJPs threats or pressure tactics.

Raut demanded that the BJP’s Kirit Somaiya & his son should be arrested in connection with the PMC bank fraud case. To whom does Nikon Infra Construction Company belong? The accused Rakesh Wadhwan & Somaiya’s son are partners in this company. The question here is, if he knew so much why was he quiet till now allowing money of common people to be siphoned in PMC Bank scam? Are they not Marathi Manoos? Well the press conference concluded abruptly, those three and half names of the leaders were not disclosed. Many were disappointed and some thought it was just another bluff to mount pressure. There was twitter trending and most of them were curious to know who those three were and half?